To the play-off we go - Randy Abbey reacts to FIFA ruling on South Africa protest

FIFA rejects SAFA’s petition on Ghana game



The ruling from FIFA is subject to an appeal



SAFA petitioned FIFA to order a replay of the Ghana game



Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Dr. Randy Abbey is excited about FIFA’s decision to reject South Africa’s appeal for a replay of their game against the Black Stars.



The South African Football Association after the Bafana Bafana’s 1-0 defeat to the Black Stars petitioned FIFA to review the game as they claimed that Senegalese referee, Maguette Ndiaye fixed the game for Ghana.



SAFA requested for a replay of the game between the Black Stars and also a lifetime ban for the Senegalese referee.



However, FIFA has rejected the petition on the basis that “The protest lodged by South Africa has been declared inadmissible by the Disciplinary Committee as it did not meet the requirements foreseen under art. 46 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and art. 14 of the Regulations of the Preliminary Competition of the FIFA World Cup 2022," FIFA said in a statement on Friday, December 3, 2021.



But Dr. Randy Abbey who was amongst the first people to break the news about FIFA's rejection of the petition has said that Ghana can now concentrate on the playoff draw which is scheduled for January, 26, 2022.



"FIFA declares SAFA's protest against GHANA as INADMISSIBLE. TO the playoffs we go,” Dr. Randy Abbey reacted.







