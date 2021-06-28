'Title race still on' - Kotoko captain warns Hearts

Sports News of Monday, 28 June 2021

Asante Kotoko Captain Emmanuel Gyamfi remains optimistic about his side's league title ambition despite losing 1-0 to their arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in the latest ‘Super Clash’ encounter played on Sunday, June 27.



Kotoko’s hopes of annexing their 24th league title was dented after a solitary strike from Daniel Barnieh Afriyie gave Hearts all three points to move three points clear at the top of the table.



Speaking at a post-match presser, Gyamfi who captained Kotoko on the match-day said that the defeat had dealt a huge blow to their title ambition but they would not give up as there were three matches left.



“It was a very difficult game but I think the better side won. We came into the game to win all three points but we lost, but everything is possible.



“The league is like a marathon and not yet over and with three matches ahead of us. Everything is possible in those matches because a loss for Hearts could see us catch up on them, so for me, the title race is still on,” he said.



Kotoko face King Faisal in their next league encounter as they try to bounce back to winning ways next week.