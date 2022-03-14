Title race is not over yet - Samuel Boadu warns Kotoko, other clubs

Sports News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak suffer defeat to Aduana Stars



Hearts to host Ashgold in GPL Week21



Hearts of Oak drop to 6th on GPL table after loss to Aduana





Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu is hopeful that the Phobians will catch up with clubs at the top of the Ghana Premier League despite their struggles.



Hearts are currently 15 points adrift Kotoko at the top of the Ghana Premier League(GPL) table following their 1-0 loss to Aduana Stars on Sunday, March 13, 2020.



Speaking after the defeat, Boadu who is optimistic about defending the title he won last season said: “No, it's not yet over. ,” he told StarTimes.



Explaining what accounted for the defeat at Dormaa, he attributed it to his side's failure to make their opportunities count.



"This is football, you could see that the boss played well but it's quite unfortunate(that we lost). We got the first chance to score but we couldn't. The goal they scored was not a chance but they punished us. The boys tried and fought to get an equalizer and come back to win but it's quite unfortunate we didn't get it like that," he added.



Hearts of Oak have now suffered 5 defeats in 20 matches, winning 7 and drawing 8. Samuel Boadu's charges have scored 18 goals, conceding 13.



The Phobians' statistics leave them in 6th place on the league log with 29 points



Next on the schedule for Hearts of Oak is a date with Ashanti Gold SC at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday, March 20, 2022.





Watch match highlights here



