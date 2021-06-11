Timothy Fosu-Mensah refuses to rule out Manchester United return

Sports News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Manchester United defender, Timothy Fosu-Mensah is not ruling out a return to Old Trafford.



The defender joined German outfit Bayer Leverkusen in January 2021 after a five-year spell with the Red Devils.



Speaking to Happy FM, he revealed that he left Manchester United due to lack of playing time but is not ruling a return to the club in the future.



Asked if he would love to return to the Red Devils, he said, “You will never know what the future holds, I will never say no but you will never know.”



“They gave me my first professional game in my career so they gave me good opportunities,” he said.



The Dutch-born is currently in Ghana for holidays after a long season with Bayer Leverkusen.



He arrived in Ghana for the first time in 16 years, having spent most of his life in Europe.



