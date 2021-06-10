Timothy Fosu-Mensah admits it wasn't an easy decision to leave Manchester United

Sports News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender, Timothy Fosu-Mensah has revealed that it was not an easy decision to leave English giants Manchester United.



Fosu-Mensah spent five seasons with the Red Devils before departing for Bayer Leverkusen in January 2021 in the German Bundesliga.



In an interview with Happy FM, he indicated he left the club because of playing time but said it was not an easy decision to take.



He added that playing for the English giants is a blessing.



"Playing for Manchester United is really a blessing. Playing in the Premier League is not easy because any team can be beaten," he said.



"For me, it was important to play every game but I was not getting that at Manchester United that was why I left. It was not really an easy decision for me," he added.



The 23-year-old is currently in Ghana enjoying the holidays.



He made six Bundesliga appearances as the club finished sixth in the just-ended season, short of a champions league place.



"With Bayer Leverkusen we had to take it step by step and qualify for the champions league which is important for us," he said.