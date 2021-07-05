Time to repeat history in Japan - Coach Asare

Boxing News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: GNA

Akwasi Ofori Asare Head Coach of the national amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers, has said his boxers will repeat history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, which commences on July 23.



In an interview with the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) communications team in Japan ahead of the Games, Coach Asare said the Black Bombers, were in great shape to win a medal for Ghana, a feat that was first achieved at the 1964 Olympics Games in Tokyo.



The late Eddie Blay Snr won a bronze medal at the 1964 Olympic Games for Ghana.



Coach Asare said the boxers had been motivated and their confidence was on the high as the event approaches.



"I have told them the history and they know and they see Japan as a place to repeat the history. They are full of hope, but not overconfident.



“They are praying for a good ballot and they need the luck and prayers of the people of Ghana," he added.



He explained that the Captain Sulemanu Tetteh was making his second appearance at the Olympic Games after 2012 in London so he knows what was at stake and would use his experience to fight and move on.



Coach Asare said Shakul Samed who would be fighting in the Light Heavyweight class wants to emulate the example of his elder brothers who were once with the team, adding that young and skillful Samuel Takyi who beat the African number one and three at his first outing in Dakar would also, put up a show that would surprise boxing lovers.



“We are only calling for fair officiating and victory would be ours,” he added.



