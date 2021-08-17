Ticketing for Premier League, national team matches to go digital

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The era of queuing at various sales point to purchase tickets to watch football matches in the country is coming to an end with the Ghana Football Association set to roll out a digital ticketing system next season.



The GFA, as per its marketing manager is in the process of coming up with an e-ticketing system that will make it convenient for football fans to purchase match tickets.



Making the disclosure on Joy FM, Jamil Maraby, the marketing manager of the GFA explained the process the new ticketing format could take.



He revealed that the FA is currently in talks with partners and companies to get the best deal possible.



“We want to sell tickets without necessarily having it printed. It can be from your phone, from the SD card and mobile money purchase, and then you show the barcode when you get to the stadium, and you enter,” he explained.



He disloced that the FA will take into cognsiance “the convenience of the product, effectiveness, rates and quality of the service” before settling on one.



The call for e-ticketing has been made over the years on grounds it would ensure easy access to games and promote digitization in the football space.



E-ticketing, according to its proponent also eliminates the threat of ticket racketeering and guarantee fans hassle-free entrance to game venues.



