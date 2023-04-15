Tic Tac wades into Stephen Appiah saga after football is run by footballer's comments

Sports News of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian hiplife legend, Tic Tac has added his voice to the #RespecttheLegend trend calling on Ghana Football Association officials to show maximum respect in their response to the views expressed by former Black Stars skipper Stephen Appiah.



Social media users including some former Black Stars players have mounted a spirited defense of Stephen Appiah while entreating the officials to be careful about what they say about him.



The support comes in response to some GFA officials telling Appiah to educate himself before seeking a top position in Ghana football.



Reacting to this, Tic Tac said that people asking Appiah to educate himself before seeking a top position in Ghana football envy what he has been able to achieve for himself without academic qualifications.



"Them just dey envy the guy, " Tic Tac wrote on his Twitter page while reacting to a tweet of former Asante Kotoko assistant coach, Isaac Opeele Boateng's tweet praising Appiah for what he has achieved without a certificate.



Stephen Appiah led Ghana to the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cup tournaments in Germany and South Africa as the Black Stars captain.



JE/KPE