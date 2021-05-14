Throat Cancer: Wetin be di causes and signs of Throat Cancer?

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 14 May 2021

For medical terms, no such thing as 'throat cancer' dis na because different types of cancer na im dey, some fit affect di throat, mouth, neck and chest.



But according to Throat Cancer foundation, pipo plus including dem choose to use di general term 'throat cancer because patients and even some doctors dey refer to am dat way.



Mayo clinic tok say Throat cancer refer to cancer wey dey develop for human being throat (pharynx) or voice box (larynx) and e get different types;





Nasopharyngeal cancer:



Dis one dey begin for di nasopharynx — dat na di part of your throat just behind your nose.

Oropharyngeal cancer : Dis one dey begin for di oropharynx — dat na di part of your throat right behind your mouth wey include your tonsils.

Hypopharyngeal cancer (laryngopharyngeal cancer) : Dis one dey begin for di hypopharynx (laryngopharynx) — dat na di lower part of your throat, just above your oesophagus and windpipe.

Glottic cancer : Dis one dey begins for di vocal cords.

Supraglottic cancer: Dis one dey begin for di upper portion of di voice box and include cancer wey dey affect di epiglottis, wey be one piece of cartilage wey dey block food not to enta your windpipe.

Subglottic cancer: Dis one dey begin for di lower portion of your voice box, below your vocal cords.

Tobacco use, wey include either smoking and chewing tobacco

Too much use of alcohol

Viral infections, wey include human papillomavirus (HPV) and Epstein-Barr virus

Diet wey no fruits and vegetables dey among

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

Exposure to toxic substances for work like; asbestos and coal dust

Cough

Change for pesin voice, like hoarseness or di pesin no go dey speak clearly

Di pesin go find am difficulty to swallow

Ear pain

Lump or sore wey no dey heal

Sore throat

Weight loss

Throat cancer dey happun wen cells inside di throat develop genetic mutations (Changes).Dis mutations go come make di cells to grow anyhow without control and continue live, whereas normally even healthy cells dey die.Dis cells wey don grow out of control fit come form tumor inside di throat.E no dey clear wetin dey cause di mutation wey dey lead to throat cancer. But doctors don identify some factors wey fit increase di risk of Throat cancer and dem be;Source of informate; Mayo clinic, throat cancer foundation and UK NHS