Three things Thomas Partey must know - Prophet details spiritual battle ahead

Sports News of Monday, 8 August 2022

The head pastor of Prophetic Life Embassy, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has prophesied and warned Black Stars deputy skipper, Thomas Partey about three things that would happen in his career in the next few months.



Sowah Adjei captioned the three things he saw in his vision a 'God has Spoken, Thomas Partey' on his Facebook wall.



The prophet warned Partey in the first of three visions to be spiritually sound before accepting the captaincy of the Black Stars, or he should reject it completely. Because there is a demonic plot against the Arsenal player.



"1. Be well prepared spiritually before you touch the national team captain ban or avoid it entirely. Let’s pray for him there is a satanic plan to reduce him to nothing."



Prophet Sowah Adjei in his second vision wrote that Partey will come out victorious regarding 'issues raised against him'.



"2. God showed me a Vision of you back home in GHANA in your hometown playing soccer with your childhood friends and sharing what you have with them and immediately as that was done I saw a white paper being cancelled and the Lord said, HE IS FREE FROM ALL ISSUES RAISE AGAINST HIM."



On the third vision, he prophecy that the last quarter of 2022 will be challenging for Partey but 2023 will be his victory year, where he will get global recognition and be ranked among the best in the world.



"3. From now to December things are about to get through from all angles( red card) World Cup issues and many other things I won’t disclose. But he should hold tight because he will break through all this ending of December and from January He will be in world ranking as one of the best in football. And he will rise and never fall. THIS MAN WILL REALLY MAKE GHANA PROUD BEYOND YOUR WILDEST IMAGINATION."



Thomas Partey since joining Arsenal in 2020 has had a challenging first two seasons, battling injuries and missing out in UEFA Champions Lague football.



He has started his third season in Arenal colours on the high, anchoring the Gunners to a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace. Partey will be hoping to clinch titles after going trophyless in his first two years at the club.





