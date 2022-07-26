Three reasons why Prosper Ogum has not submitted his resignation letter

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Prosper Ogum Narteh still remains the head coach of Asante Kotoko because he is yet to submit an official resignation letter.



Ogum has only communicated his intention to quit his role by word of mouth during a zoom meeting with Kotoko's technical committee on July 20, 2022.



After almost a week, the club is yet to receive a letter confirming his decision.



It's possible that the delay in submitting his letter is because things have changed after he made his intentions known.



Here are three reasons why Ogum is yet to resign



The worried fans



Prosper Ogum in his first year as Kotoko's manager has been able to bond with the fans in several ways.



His understanding of the game and how he breaks down the team's play and opponent's during press conferences gave the supporters the bragging chip of having the gaffer in the league.



He made the fans' voices louder by winning the league with 11 points off second place.



Ogum has a special place in the hearts of most of the fans who would love to see more of his brilliant ideas manifest on the field and enjoy his post-match.



The fans calling for his return might be one of the reasons he is yet to turn in his official resignation letter.



Board's interest in resolving things



The club's board of directors have taken a keen interest in resolving any issues that might have triggered Ogum's intentions to step down.



On Monday, July 25, 2022, the board met Ogum to listen to his concerns and what led to his unofficial quit.



They are said to meet the head of management, Nana Yaw Amponsah as the board try to resolve supposed issues between the two parties.



With the board taking interest in ironing things out, the manager might be waiting to see things will pan out.



National duty



Ogum doubles as the assistant manager for the Black Galaxies(Local Black Stars). He is currently on national assignment, hoping to help the Black Galaxies qualify for the 2023 Championship of African Nations.



Together with the head coach, Annor Walker, they masterminded Ghana's 3-0 win over Benin in the first leg of the first qualifying round game against Benin on July 24, 2022.



The team is set to depart for Benin ahead of the second leg at the Stade de l'Amitié General Mathieu Kerekou in Cotonou on Sunday, July 31, 2022.



Due to the task ahead might want to complete it before sorting out his future at Asante Kotoko.



