Three players to complete nationality switches by next week – Otto Addo confirms

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has spoken about the reported nationality switch of some players born abroad by Ghanaian parents.



Tariq Lamptey, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eddie Nketaih, Inaki Williams, and others have been reported to have completed their nationality switch from England and Spain to represent Ghana on the international stage.



As speculations surrounding the futures of these players continue to grow in the media space, Otto Addo who admitted that is an open secret that they have approached the aforementioned players stated that he expects to hear some good news next week.



“It’s an open secret that we have talked to a lot of players and I think latest by next week, we would know who would like to join us”, Otto Addo said ahead of the Ghana versus Chile match



He added that they want the process to be quick because the players who switch nationalities to come and play for Ghana must be ready before the September window.



“Surely, we would have to be very fast now because we have set a limit, if someone wants to join us he must be ready for the September window, and for that, we will need answers now."



“Hopefully we will know more by next week and we will see if we can get one or two players to try out during the September international break.”



The Black Stars ended their 2020 Kirin Cup campaign with a bronze medal after beating Chile 3-1 on penalties in the third-placed game.



