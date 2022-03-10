Three key players who are doubts for Ghana's game against Nigeria

Sports News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana’s squad for the World Cup play-off against the Super Eagles is yet to be out despite a flurry of rumors about who and who made the team.



Coach Atto Addo has reportedly submitted his team to the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association who are said to have held a meeting with the management committee on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.



The squad is expected to be without influential skipper Andre Ayew whose red card at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations has ruled him out of the encounter. Alongside Andre Ayew is striker Bernard Tetteh who also got the sending off orders for a scuffle in the game.



The headache however for coach Atto Addo is that after losing two key members of the squad, he is likely to lose three more for the games against Nigeria on March 25 and March 29.



Here are the three players



Kamaldeen Sulemana



The Rennes forward is battling a spinal injury and has been out of action since mid-February.



The latest update from Rennes coach Bruno Genesio is that the injury “will take a while to heal’.



Reports indicate that Otto Addo and the FA are delaying the squad release in anticipation of his recovery but time is against them.



Baba Rahman



Baba Rahman is another player who is an injury concern to the Black Stars. The Reading left back has been on sidelines in recent weeks and there is no timeline to his return.



Baba Rahman has since February 7 played no game as he undergoes treatment for an injury he sustained.



Baba is Ghana’s first choice left back and will be a big loss if he is unable to make the squad for the game.



Baba Iddrissu



The defensive midfielder suffered an injury last month and sat out a number of games for Real Mallorca in the Spanish La Liga.



He however made a return over the weekend and featured for his side in their 3-2 defeat to Celta Vigo in the Spanish league.



It remains to be seen if Mallorca will sanction his participation in Ghana’s game against Nigeria as he is now returning an injury but coach Otto Addo would be glad to have the midfielder in his fold.