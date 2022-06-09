Three Nordsjaelland players earn late Black Stars call-up for Kirin Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 9 June 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghana invited for Kirin Cup in Japan
Ghana to play Japan on Friday
Ghana share spoils with CAR in 2023 AFCON qualifiers
Three FC Nordsjaelland players have been handed a late Black Stars call-up to join the team for the Kirin Cup in Japan.
Center-back, Maxwell Woledzi, midfielder, Francis Abu, and goalkeeper, Emmanuel Ogura are the players who have been handed a late invite to join the depleted Black Stars squad.
Currently, Ghana are left with 18 players ahead of their opening game of the tournament against Japan on June 10, 2022.
Background
The Black Stars are set to face Japan in the Kirin Soccer Cup with 18 players due to injury, COVID-19 cases, and transfer negotiations.
Head coach, Otto Addo initially named a 33-man squad for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers and the Kirin Cup, of which 30 players honoured the invitation.
After playing the two 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and Central African Republic, the team has been struck with COVID cases, and injuries while others have been excused to sort out their future with their clubs.
The players who missed the trip due to injury include, Jonathan Mensah, Richard Ofori, Antoine Selorm Semenyo, Joseph Aidoo, Jojo Wollacott, and Abdul Mumin.
Others who have been excused are Gideon Mensah, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, and Baba Iddrisu Mohammed.
Whereas Kamaldeen Sulemana, Osman Bukari, Joseph Paintsil, Denis Odoi, and Elisha Owusu have reportedly contracted COVID-19.
Also, Bechem United's Augustine Okrah who was part of the initial 33-man squad declined his second call-up for the Kirin cup while Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim also turned down a late call-up.
Among the late call-ups was Hearts of Oak's Dennis Korsah who accepted his and travelled to Kobe with the squad.
Here is a full list of players available for the match tomorrow
Goalkeepers
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen
Lawrence Ati-Zigi
Defenders
Alidu Seidu
Abdul Baba Rahman
Daniel Amartey
Andy Yiadom
Dennis Korsah
Midfielders
Edmund Addo
Mohammed Kudus
Mubarak Wakaso
Wingers
Andre Ayew
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
Christopher Antwi Adjei
Strikers
Jordan Ayew
Daniel Afriyie
Felix Afena Gyan
Kwesi Okyere Wriedt
Benjamin Tetteh