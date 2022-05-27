Three Ghanaian players who won big trophies with Jose Mourinho

Sports News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb Feature



The phrase Special One trended on social media after AS Roma's victory in the maiden edition of the UEFA Europa Conference League finals against Feyenoord Rotterdam.



The Italians beat the Dutch side 1-0 at the Air Albania Stadium in Tirana, Albania 1-0 to win their first European trophy since 1962.



Nicolo Zaniolo's 31st minute was enough for the Romans to cruise to victory while ending their trophyless season since 2008.



Jose Mourinho has now become the first manager to win all three major European competitions (Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League) after making it five wins in five European finals.



As the world continues to celebrate the Portuguese for adding another trophy to his cabinet, here are three Ghanaians who have been part of the success story of the Portuguese manager.



Felix Afena-Gyan



The Black Stars youngster has now become the first Ghanaian to have touched the UEFA Europa Conference League by virtue of being part of Jose Mourinho's AS Roma team.



Felix Afena-Gyan made three appearances for AS Roma in the Conference League, featuring against Bodo/Glimt, Leicester City, and Vitesse.



However, he was not involved in the final game against Feyenoord Rotterdam as he was an unused substitute for the Romans.



This is Afena-Gyan's first trophy after making his senior appearance in his professional career.



Sulley Muntari



Part of the fearsome Inter Milan's treble-winning team under Jose Mourinho who were a nightmare for every team in Europe.



The Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder is the only Ghanaian who won the UEFA Champions League with Jose Mourinho.



Sulley Muntari won the Serie A, Copa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana, the UEFA Champions League, and the FIFA Club World Cup all under the Portuguese manager during his days with Internationale.



Michael Essien



The first Ghanaian who worked under Jose Mourinho and enjoyed a lot of success after making the switch from Lyon to join Chelsea in 2005.



Known as the son of the Portuguese coach, Michael Essien is still one of the most loved players by Jose Mourinho.



Though Essien couldn't win any European trophy with Jose as they were consecutively eliminated at the semi-finals stage of the Champions League, he won other important trophies.



Michael Essien won the English Premier League, FA Cup, and the League Cup all under Jose Mourinho in 2006.



Author: Joel Eshun



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







