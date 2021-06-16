Three Ghanaian players to feature for Anderlecht next season

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Three Ghanaian players will feature for Belgian giants Anderlecht next season.



Forwards Dauda Mohammed and Francis Amuzu as well as midfielder Majeed Ashimeru are expected to feature on the roster of the side.



Manager Vincent Kompany wants to build a crack team capable of competing in Europe with some players expected to leave.



However, the former Manchester City captain has the core of his players available and that includes the Ghanaian trio.



Ashimeru and Amuzu are expected to feature prominently for the side while doubts surround Dauda Mohammed.



Multiple reports have claimed Dauda Mohammed could be on his way out if the club receives a good offer. Failure to do so means the Ghanaian striker will remain at the Lotto Park.