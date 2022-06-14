Three German top-flight clubs approach St Pauli for Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Soccer News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Freiburg, Stuttgart, and Mainz have all expressed interest in St Pauli attacking midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.



St Pauli are desperate to keep the Ghanaian, but the trio are the most recent to make an enquiry and are determined to sign Kyereh.



Werder Bremen have been in the news since the transfer window opened, with reports claiming that they have already had a bid rejected by St Pauli and are preparing another offer, but they now face competition from Freiburg, Stuttgart, and Mainz.



According to "Kicker", there was a meeting between Kyereh and Werder Bremen's sports director Frank Baumann, although coach Ole Werner is described as a big supporter of a possible transfer.



But as one could already guess, the deal would probably exceed the financial possibilities of the top-flight returnees, who are reasonably equipped.



It was already known that St. Pauli would not even start talks with offers of less than three million euros.



The "Kicker" puts the hoped-for fee for the offensive man, who got off to a spectacular start last season, at around 4.5 million euros. A handsome sum, especially in times of a pandemic, but certainly not grossly exaggerated given Kyereh's achievements.



Kyereh scored 12 goals and provided nine assists last season.



