Sports News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Three Ebusua Dwarfs players named in Ghana squad for qualifier against South Africa

Three players of Ebusua Dwarfs have been named in CK Akonnor's 32 home-based players for the upcoming 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.



The Black Stars coach on Friday evening named a provisional squad to begin camping for the South Africa and Sao Tome games next month.



The players include Dennis Korsah Akoumah, George Asamoah and Ben Acquah.



Ghana will play South Africa in Johannesburg before playing Sao Tome at the Cape Coast Stadium in the final round of games.



The Black Stars are tied on 9 points at the top of the standings in Group C after four matches with two games left.



The team will later be joined by other foreign-based players for the two qualifiers. These players are to report to the M Plaza Hotel in Accra on Monday, February 15, 2021.