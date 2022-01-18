Three Comoros players who could hurt Black Stars

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Comoros qualifies for AFCON for the first time



Comoros taste second AFCON defeat against Morocco





Comoros search first ever AFCON win against Ghana





It has been an unwanted start for Comoros in their debut appearance in the African Cup of Nations, losing the first two matches.



However, the Coelacanths will be looking forward to earning their first points at the tournament as they face Ghana at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium.



Head Coach, Amir Abdou would be counting on some three key players as he aim at halting Ghana's hopes of making the knockout stage.



Here are the players the Black Stars will be worried about in the crucial game that is set at 19:00 GMT on Tuesday, January 18.



El Fardou Ben Nabouhane



The Red Star Belgrade forward is Comoros' all-time top scorer with 15 goals and would hope to score the country's first-ever goal at the tournament tonight.





Youssouf M'Changama



The 31-year-old is the second-highest top scorer in the Country's history. The Guingamp midfielder will be hoping to engineer an upset from midfield.





M'Changama is the most capped player in the squad with 44 appearances for Comoros.





Rafidine Abdullah



The former Olympique Marseille man was the outstanding performer for Comos in the 2-0 defeat to Morocco.



Abdullah,28, plays in the Swiss Challenge league for FC Stade Lausanne. The holding midfielder made his debut for Comoros in 2016 and will be appearing for the 8th time for his nation against Ghana.