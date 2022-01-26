Thoughts of the Concerned Ghana Football Supporters against Milo and GFA

Sports Features of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: Nana Kwame Tweneboa

The Concerned Ghana Football Supporters has noted with deep concern, the recalcitrance and disrespect of the GFA in sacking Coach Milovan Rajevac, as demanded by Ghanaians.



By this statement, we are reiterating the overwhelming call by Ghanaians to the Ghana Football Association to dispense with Coach Milovan Rajevac.



Exactly a week ago in Cameroon, the Black Stars of Ghana suffered its biggest humiliation in the history of the African Cup of Nations when it bowed out of the group without winning a match, following an embarrassing defeat to Comoros.



Following the embarrassing exit of the Black Stars, today is the 4th day since the Ministry of Youth and Sports echoed the overwhelming vote of no confidence in the technical team of the Black Stars, led by Milovan Rajevac.



As well-meaning Ghanaians, who follow football with passion, our sources indicate that the Kurt Okraku-led Ghana Football Association is bent on damning the sentiments of Ghanaians by sticking to the failed technical team headed by Milo, as well as the ineffective management committee of the Black Stars.



Otherwise, why has the GFA refused to comply with the popular call by Ghanaians and the directive of the Ministry, after Milo's abysmal performance at the AFCON? Why has the GFA President, Kurt Okraku been trying very hard to defend a coach who just supervised Ghana's worst record in the history of the AFCON.



We, Concerned Ghana Football Supporters, find the arrogant and disrespectful posture of the GFA and its leadership against the people of Ghana unfortunate.



The Black Stars is a national asset, and symbol for the people of Ghana, and not the property of the leadership of the GFA.



The Black Stars, and all football national teams, are funded solely by taxpayers' money, and a few people in charge of the GFA CANNOT dictate to millions of Ghanaians when it is obvious they have failed to manage the national team well.



If we may ask, what are the interests of the GFA President and his executives in Milo staying when he has woefully failed the nation? Milo's record since he was reappointed by the Kurt Okraku-led GFA has been so abysmal that it confirms popular claims that the GFA did no due diligence before appointing him. If the GFA did, it would have realised that, since ditching Ghana in 2010, Milo has been sacked in almost every job he has undertaken.



But for selfish interests, we do not see any reason why anyone who understands football and wants the best for the Black Stars and Ghana, will even think of defending Milo's abysmal record to Ghanaians, let alone consider retaining him.



We are by this press statement, joining the overwhelming call by Ghanaians to demand the immediate dismissal of Coach Milo by the GFA. The Kurt Okraku-led GFA can manage its league products the way it deems fit. But when it comes to our national asset, the Black Stars, which is funded by the government with our taxes, the GFA must show decorum and show respect to the people of Ghana. Being arrogant isn't good leadership.



We are talking about a GFA that cannot even buy tissue paper for the Black Stars and asks the government to pay for everything, yet it takes delight in flexing its weak muscles, against the people of Ghana whose taxes are used to manage the team.



If the GFA President and his executives are so in love with Milo, they should hurry and appoint him to manage their Dreams FCs, Heart of Lions, Nzema Kotokos, etc.



In as much as we love our football and want to see the Black Stars shine, we will not condone arrogance and disrespect being shown by the GFA towards Ghanaians in the name of the Black Stars. We won't tolerate the GFA's disrespect anymore, and we have planned a series of actions to get Milo out now!!!!



We are even prepared to sacrifice the Black Stars and Ghana Football in the interim to ensure that the right thing is done.



As part of our plans, we will picket at the offices of the GFA on Friday to express our anger towards the Kurt-Okraku led GFA for their continuous disrespect towards Ghanaians.



Under the Kurt Okraku-led GFA, Ghanaian coaches and Black Stars legends Kwesi Appiah and CK were brutally sacked for fewer offenses, and CK Akonnor, a man who served the Black Stars with honour, was humiliated as a 'matrai makweh' coach by the GFA President during the unveiling of Milo as CK Akonnor's successor.



Why is the same GFA President protecting Milo after such a disastrous campaign?



Finally, to the GFA President and his executives, stop disrespecting the good people of Ghana!



Never have the people of Ghana seen this level of arrogance and disrespect from the GFA and its leadership.



For a group of leaders that has supervised such unprecedented AFCON humiliation, what is required of them is being apologetic to the people of Ghana, not such display of recalcitrance and arrogance!



SIGNED:

MOHAMMED CISSE

(NATIONAL CONVENOR)



NANA KWAME TWENEBOAH

(SECRETARY)