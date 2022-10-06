Thomas Partey was not extra-ordinary against Tottenham Hotspur - Man Utd legend Rio Ferdinand

Sports News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand couldn't believe Arsenal fans voted Thomas Partey man of the match in their 3-1 win over archrivals Tottenham.



The Gunners won the north London derby 3-1, with Ghana international scoring a spectacular goal at the Emirates.



“How’s he even getting a shout out? He wasn’t their best player,” Ferdinand said.



“He might not play three out of the next five [games]. [William] Saliba was their best player.



“If they lose Jesus it’s curtains for them.”



In his role as a pundit for BT Sport, Ferdinand poured praise on Saliba with the France international playing “beyond his years”.



“I think his composure, he’s very strong, mobile but it’s the composure in the pressure situations. He was the most composed centre-back on the pitch today – especially for Arsenal,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.



“There was times today where in transition, Arsenal could’ve got hurt but how many times did we see him come out with the ball.



“At the top level, you need to be calm, composed in these situations and at the moment, he’s showing that beyond his years but he has had to be patient and going away which shows he’s got character.



“I’m sure he’ll have a good career going here, he’s only been here short amount of time but he’s already become a fan favourite.”