Thomas Partey was a big flop at 2021 AFCON - Adu Tutu Skelley

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Satellites forward, Adu Tutu Skelley, has named midfielder Thomas Partey as one of the flops at the just ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



According to Adu Tutu, the Arsenal midfielder is a top player for both club and country but he couldn’t show the quality he is made off when the Black Stars competed in the 2021 AFCON.



Skelley agrees with a section of the public who believes that Thomas Partey has failed to show up when needed most in the past two AFCON editions (2019 and 2021) which the Black Stars exiting early.



“Partey exhibits brilliance and can be phenomenal sometimes but at the last AFCON he was a big flop,” he told Starr FM in an interview on Monday, February 14, 2022.



He added by complementing the efforts of Fatawu Issahaku and Kamaldeen Sulemana in the 2021 AFCON but urged the teenagers to work on their end product so that they can be more productive.



“Kamaldeen Sulemana and Fatawu occasionally show glimpses of skilfulness and immense talent but the end product is always a problem for the duo,” he added.