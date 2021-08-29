Thomas Partey unlikely to join Black Stars despite training return

Sports News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey returns to training this week but he is unlikely to be part of the Ghana squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Partey was named in the squad with coach CK Akonnor hoping he would have recovered fully in early September to take part in the games against Ethiopia and South Africa.



Arsenal have confirmed that Partey is due to return to training at London Colney this week after staying home for a month.



The club expects his return to action after the international break, which completely rules Partey out of selection for Ghana.



His absence is a big blow for coach Charles Akonnor who needs his best players for the World Cup qualifiers.



The Black Stars have set sights on qualification to the World Cup in Qatar and to achieve that, they must top Group G which also includes Zimbabwe.



Winning their first two games is a must but without Partey and other England-based players, it will be difficult especially against South Africa in Johannesburg.



Ghana host Ethiopia in Cape Coast on September 3 and travel to face South Africa on 6 September.