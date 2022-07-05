Thomas Partey travels with Arsenal to Germany for pre-season

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Black Stars' deputy captain, Thomas Partey, was part of the Arsenal squad set for pre-season in Germany.



Partey, who suffered an injury and had his season cut short at the tail end of last season, returned to action in Arsenal's first pre-season game against Ipswich Town in June.



The former Atletico man had 45 minutes under his belt and showed no signs of concern after the match that was played behind closed doors. Arsenal won 5-1.



According to Arsenal correspondent, Chris Wheatley, Partey is in good shape and was part of the Gunners squad for the trip to Germany.



"Thomas Partey travelled to Germany for Arsenal's pre-season tour. He's currently with the squad," he tweeted.



This will be Partey's second pre-season ahead of his third season with the North Londoners.



Arsenal have a scheduled friendly against Nurnberg, their first pre-season game outside England.





