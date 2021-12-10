Thomas Partey to miss four Arsenal matches during AFCON

Sports News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Thomas Partey could miss as many as four Arsenal matches next month during the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



The midfield powerhouse is one of the key and experienced players in the Arsenal team.



Although he is not in the best form currently, he will be missed in the midfielder of the English Premier League club should he become unavailable.



Unfortunately, that looks imminent with the 2021 AFCON just around the corner. Thomas Partey who is a key player for the Black Stars will be invited by the Ghana national team for the upcoming tournament.



Once that is done and he travels with the Ghana national team to Cameroon, he will miss as many as four matches.



It could even be more if the Black Stars go all the way to the finals of the 2021 AFCON.



<Below are the fixtures Thomas Partey could miss:



Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal (FA Cup third round), 8-9 January



Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal, 15 January



Arsenal vs Burnley, 22 January



TBC (FA Cup fourth round), 29-30 January