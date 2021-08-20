Thomas Partey to miss 2022 World Cup qualifiers- Ghana coach Akonnor reveals

Sports News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will miss Ghana's 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa, Ghana coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has confirmed.



The Back Stars deputy captain suffered ankle ligament damage in a friendly defeat against Chelsea in August which his side lost 2-1.



The 27-year-old was named as part of Ghana's provisional squad for the double-header.



However, it is unlikely Partey will be fit before the World Cup qualifiers ruling him out of the two games.



Akonnor, in his response to the availability of the former Atletico Madrid midfielder, indicated revealed the injury sustained by the midfielder is bad.



" I have contacted his club, and Thomas Partey's injury doesn't look too good."



"We will only have to wish him a speedy recovery and expect him to return stronger."



Ghana will take on the Walias of Ethiopia at the Cape Coast stadium on Friday, September 3, before playing South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021, in Johannesburg.







Check below Ghana's provisional squad for the World Cup qualifiers.



GOALKEEPERS:



Richard Ofori – Orlando Pirates FC – South Africa

Lawrence Ati Zigi – St. Galen FC – Switzerland

Manaf Nurudeen – Kas Eupen – Belgium

Richard Atta– Hearts of Oak – Ghana

FULL BACKS



Benson Anang – Zilina FC – Slovakia

Yiadom Andrew – Reading FC – England

Baba Abdul Rahman – Chelsea FC – UK

Gideon Mensah – FC Girondins Bordeaux – France

Baffour Philimon – Dreams FC – Ghana

CENTER BACKS



Alexander Djiku – RC Strasbourg – France

Daniel Amartey – Leicester City FC- England

Ismael Ganiyu – Asante Kotoko – Ghana

Jonathan Mensah – Columbus Crew – USA

MIDFIELDERS



Mubarak Wakaso – Shenzhen – China

Iddrisu Baba – RCD Mallorca – Spain

Thomas Partey – Arsenals FC – England

Emmanuel Lomotey – Amiens FC – France

WINGERS



Joel Fameye – Orenburg FC – Russia

Samuel Owusu – Al Fayhad – Saudi Arabia

Gyasi Emmanuel – Spezia – Italy

Kamal Deen Sulemana – Rennes FC – France

Tariq Fosu – Henry – Brentford FC – England

Isahaku Fatawu – Steadfast FC – Ghana

ATTACKING MIDFIELDERS:



Afriyie Banieh – Hearts of Oak – Ghana

Kudus Mohamed – Ajax FC – Holland

Majeed Ashimeru – RSC Anderlecht- Belgium

STRIKERS



Andre Ayew – Al Saad – Qatar

Jordan Ayew – Crystal Palace – England

Kwame Opoku – USM Algiers – Algeria

Kelvin Yeboah – Sturm Graz – Austria