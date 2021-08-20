Thomas Partey to miss 2022 World Cup qualifiers- Ghana coach Akonnor reveals

Sports News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will miss Ghana's 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa, Ghana coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor has confirmed.



The Back Stars deputy captain suffered ankle ligament damage in a friendly defeat against Chelsea in August which his side lost 2-1.



The 27-year-old was named as part of Ghana's provisional squad for the double-header.



However, it is unlikely Partey will be fit before the World Cup qualifiers ruling him out of the two games.



Akonnor in his response to the availability of the former Atletico Madrid midfielder indicated revealed the injury sustained by the midfielder is bad.



" I have contacted his club and Thomas Partey's injury doesn't look too good"



"We will only have to wish him a speedy recovery and expect him to return stronger"



Ghana will take on the Walias of Ethiopia at the Cape Coast stadium on Friday, September 3, before playing South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021, in Johannesburg.