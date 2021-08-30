Thomas Partey to begin Arsenal training next week

Sports News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Arsenal finally have some piece of good news as midfielder Thomas Teye Partey will start training next week just ahead of the International break.



Partey was caught by a heavy challenge from Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek in a preseason friendly match and was forced off five minutes before half-time, with the Gunners going on to lose the game 2-1.



Thomas Partey has missed key matches for Arsenal including their three defeats to Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City



Arsenal’s latest update, given ahead of the game against City on 28 August, read, “Thomas sustained an injury to ligaments in his right ankle during the friendly match against Chelsea on 1 August. Thomas is working hard with the medical team and is aiming to be back in training with the squad next week.”



Despite being out with an injury, Partey has been named in Ghana’s provisional squad for the early September international break.



On 13 August, the Ghana FA posted their provisional squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa, and Partey’s name was among those listed but that game will come too soon for the midfielder.



But he is expected to be back for the gunners after the International break.