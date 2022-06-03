Thomas Partey to be enstooled as development chief in Manya Krobo

Sports News of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana to face Central Africa Repoblic on Suday



Ghana beat Madagascar in 2023 AFCON qualifiers opener



Ghana go top of Group E after beating Madagascar



Black Stars deputy captain, Thomas Partey is set to be enstooled as Development Chief in his hometown Manya Krobo.



According to Ghanaian journalist, George Addo Junior, Konor of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, Nene Sakite II will honour Partey for his great service to the community.



"Arsenal Star @Thomaspartey22 will be installed as Development Chief of Manya Krobo shortly. Konor of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, Nene Sakite II will also honor Thomas for his football exploits in a short ceremony. Big Day!," he tweeted.



The short celebration will come off on Friday, June 3, 2022.



Thomas Partey was omitted from the Black Stars squad due to a thigh injury. He is currently in Ghana after following the end of the English Premier League season.



In his absence, Ghana began their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with a 3-0 win over Madagascar.



The midfielder was last caught in action in April 2022 when Arsenal lost to Crystal Palace.





