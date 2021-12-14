Thomas Partey tipped to be named new Arsenal captain

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey is in line to become Arsenal's new skipper after forward Pierre Emerick-Aubamayeng was stripped off the captaincy on Tuesday afternoon.



The Gabon international was stripped off the captain's armband over his latest 'breach of disciplinary code' at the London club, leaving Arsenal in search of a new leader on the pitch.



Manager Mikel Arteta, who considers midfielder Thomas Partey as a leader in the team explains the reason for dropping Augbamayeng.



"It is the right decision in the interests of the football, It was a personal conversation, face to face and he had to accept the decision. We have the leadership group and the different players nominated to be captain, we will follow that, it is an unpleasant situation and it is not the situation to take any rash decision," said Arteta.



The Gabon captain missed the game against Southampton over the weekend and is out of Wednesday night's clash against West Ham.



"Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday's match against West Ham United," wrote Arsenal on their official website.



"We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed."



Meanwhile, Thomas Partey could be considered for the role with a group of senior players set to make a decision on the next person to lead them.