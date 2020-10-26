Sports News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thomas Partey tastes first defeat in Arsenal shirt

Ghanaian international, Thomas Partey

Ghanaian international, Thomas Partey, tasted his first defeat in an Arsenal shirt on Sunday night in the English Premier League as his club succumbed by 1-0 to Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium.



It was Partey’s first full match debut for the Gunners and things did not go as expected at the Emirates.



Lacazette goal in the opening minutes of the game was rejected after Granit Xhaka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were both (ruled) offside.



Arsenal dominated the game in the first half with 11 shots to their credit but were unfortunate to (not) get a goal.



With ten minutes to end the match, Jamie Vardy came off the bench to score a customary goal against Arsenal to send Leicester a point away from the summit of the table.



Thomas Partey efforts were not enough to help the Gunners who often than not moved the ball painfully slowly at times.



Partey has now played three games for the North London club. His first game was a stalemate against Manchester City in the EPL and a Euproa(Europa) League win over Rapid Vienna.

