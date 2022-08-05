Thomas Partey starts for Arsenal in EPL opener against Crystal Palace

Sports News of Friday, 5 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey has been named in Arsenal's line-up to face Crystal Palace in 2022/2023 English Premier League opener.



Partey will be making his first competitive appearance for the Gunners since his injury in April 2022 when Arsenal lost to Crystal Palace.



The Ghanaian midfielder will be hoping to lead the North London side to victory this time and get their season off to a winning start.



On the other hand, Black Stars duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffery Schlupp have also been given starting spots for tonight's match.



Arsenal who narrowly missed out on Champions League Football will set sight on achieving the feet this season while Crystal Palace who finished 12th last season will be hoping to have a better place on the table at the end of the campaign.



EE/KPE