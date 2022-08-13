Thomas Partey stars in Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Daniel Amartey’s Leicester City

Sports News of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s Thomas Partey inspired Arsenal to a 4-2 victory over Daniel Amartey Leicester City in their second game of the Premier League season.



Partey played the full match as he bossed the midfield with Granit Xhaka to ensure the Gunners picked their second 3 points of the season at the Emirates.



Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus scored his debut goal for Arsenal in the game in the 23rd minute with a beautiful goal thanks to an assist from Xhaka.



The former Manchester City attacker made got his brace when he scored another goal in the 35th minute as the Gunners went into halftime with a big smile.



After recess, William Saliba scored an own goal for Leicester City to pull one back in the game before Xhaka scored to extend their two-goal lead.



The visitors managed to reduce the deficit again through James Maddison but when Leicester thought they were coming back into the game Gabriel Martinelli scored to make it 4-2.



It was a difficult game for Daniel Amartey who also played the full 90 minutes.



Eddie Nketiah came on as a substitute in the game to play the final six minutes in the game.



JNA/KPE