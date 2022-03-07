You are here: HomeSports2022 03 07Article 1484867

Sports News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Thomas Partey stars for Arsenal on Ghana Independence Day

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey put up a brilliant display as Arsenal handed Watford a 3-2 defeat in the Premier League on Sunday.

Playing on Ghana’s Independence Day, the 28-year-old was spectacular in midfield as Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli netted to ensure all three points for the Gunners.

Even before kick-off, the stakes were high for Partey as the match coincided with Ghana’s National Independence Day.

Although he did not score, for these fans, the former Atletico Madrid man still showed excellence on the day.

With three points, Arsenal and Partey have taken a big step on the league table, making an entry into the top four and with a chance of securing Champions League football next season.

But it was not all praise for Partey as some fans chose to make fun of his constant failed attempts to find the target from long range.