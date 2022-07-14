Thomas Partey spotted with Arsenal teammates in US

Sports News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Thomas Partey named in Arsenal squad for pre-season games in USA



Arsenal to face Chelsea in a pre-season friendly in USA



Arsenal to face Everton in pre-season friendly in USA



Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey has landed with Arsenal in the USA ahead of their pre-season games.



In a video posted on Twitter by the handle @RickyAgyekum2, Partey was spotted heavily guarded by security as the team headed to their hotel upon arrival.



Partey has not featured competitively for Arsenal since sustaining an injury in their 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in April.



Despite resuming training in June 2022, he missed Arsenal's first pre-season friendly against Nurnberg.



The Black Stars deputy skipper, who was named among the travelling squad, could make his return in the USA where Arsenal have scheduled three games.



Arsenal will face Everton in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday, July 14 followed by games against Orlando City four days later and Chelsea a week later on Saturday.



The last two fixtures will be played in Orlando, Florida.



The people trying to stop pictures of Partey. Older brother in the video pic.twitter.com/8YF39dEsvw — Ozymandias (@RickyAgyekum2) July 14, 2022

