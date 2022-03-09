Thomas Partey sets unwanted record as struggle for long-range goals continues

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thomas Partey scores in Arsenal win against West Ham



Mikel Arteta hopeful about Partey scoring from long range



Partey scores incredible goals at training- Mikel Artata



Scoring from distance is one of the most important traits clubs require from deep-lying midfielders.



Generally, they rarely score goals but when they do, it is certainly one for the ages. For instance, former Black Stars and Chelsea midfielder, Michael Essien is fondly remembered for that belter against Arsenal in 2005.



Arsenal paid £50 million for a full package Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid. Although, the fans have enjoyed every bit of his game, scoring from distance is lacking.



Partey possesses enormous qualities as a central midfielder. Many rank him among the best in the world as far as his role is concerned.



His drop shoulder to beat a press is a thing to watch. Also his passing as well as his composure when on the ball is unmatched. He literally does all these with extreme calmness. In his elements, he is a joy to watch.



However, his consistent off-target shooting makes rival fans and some Arsenal fans ridicule him sometimes. He either targets row Z at the Emirates Stadium or the ball lands in the space in away games. Although he has had few of his shots on target.



According to Orbin a site renowned for statistics relating Arsenal, Partey has had 50 shots from outside the penalty area in the Premier League and none has gone in.



Shooting has never been a downside of Partey's game. His stunning goal against Qarabag in the 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League settles the argument. Moreover, He scored a couple of goals outside the box during his time in Spain.



But, at Arsenal, he is failing to do what was like a trademark while at Atletico Madrid.



Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has said, at training, the Ghanaian has been scoring some cracking goals from distance.



"He is practicing. For some of the goals he scores in training, you will be amazed. You won’t believe me.” Arteta said ahead of Arsenal's game against Watford.



During the match on Sunday, March 6, 2022, Partey had shots off-target.



The 28-year-old has scored one goal so far in his Arsenal career, which was from a header against West Ham United at the Emirate stadium.



Currently, the Black Stars midfielder is having a resurgence at Arsenal after struggling in his first season.



A goal from distance will come as a big relief for the Arsenal fans, who cannot wait to see Partey's rocket going in.





Watch video of Thomas Partey's shots at Arsenal below



