Thomas Partey sends warning to Nigeria ahead of World Cup play-off

Sports News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana talisman, Thomas Partey has indicated that he has no doubt that the Black Stars will be at their best later this month when the team take on the Super Eagles in the final round of the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Black Stars after missing the 2018 edition of the global tournament are now aiming at earning the ticket to play at this year’s tournament scheduled to be staged in Qatar.



Ahead of the crucial double-header showdown, Thomas Partey has stressed that his Ghana teammates will have to be at their best to overcome the opponent



“You know your team plays differently when it’s Ghana. So we know what to expect and it means we will also be at our best possible for both games,” Partey said in a short video.



The Arsenal star continued, “The game will be decided over two legs hence no need for much talk.”



The first and second leg encounters between Ghana and Nigeria have been scheduled to be played on March 25 and 29 respectively.