Thomas Partey scores for Arsenal against Spurs

Sports News of Saturday, 1 October 2022
Source: footballghana.com
Ghana's Thomas Partey scored for Arsenal against Spurs in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
The midfielder for the Black Stars scored from outside the box with a stunning strike into the top right corner.
This goal was his first league goal for Arsenal FC in the 2022–23 English Premier League season.
Partey passed a late fitness test after getting injured during warm-up a few minutes to kick-off against Brazil. The injury forced him to miss Ghana's game against Nicaragua.
He was given permission to return to Arsenal to recover by the Ghana Football Association.
The 29-year-old has played four games in the league this season.