Thomas Partey scores first Arsenal goal

Thomas Partey got his first goal for Arsenal on his 40th appearance for the club since his debut a year ago.



The Ghanaian scored the opener as Arsenal bounced back to winning ways with a 3-1 result against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Friday.



Partey who joined Arsenal in a deal worth 50 million euros from Atletico Madrid has struggled to impose himself onto the squad due to injuries.



The goal will surely boost the midfielder’s confidence.



Before scoring, Partey hit the crossbar an effort from close range.



That was the first real chance and minutes later, Partey headed in Emile Smith Rowe’s corner for his first goal for the Gunners.



Right at the end of the first half, Arsenal were given a penalty after a long video assistant referee review for a Matt Targett foul on Alexandre Lacazette.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s penalty was saved excellently by former Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez, but the Gabon striker put home the rebound from close range.



Villa improved on a thoroughly wretched first half, but Smith Rowe scored Arsenal’s third 11 minutes into the second half.



He won the ball in his own half and then finished the move via a deflection and the post.



The visitors got a consolation when Jacob Ramsey curled his first Villa goal into the top corner from 20 yards. They put on good pressure and created a few chances in the closing stages but it was too little, too late.



