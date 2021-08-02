Thomas Partey's injury 'not looking good' - Arsenal boss Arteta

Sports News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has disclosed that Thomas Partey's injury is not looking good and is likely to be sidelined ahead of the start of the 2021/22 season.



Partey was substituted after picking a nasty knock in their pre-season friendly defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.



He went under a strong challenge from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and could not continue the game.



Although he is yet to undergo thorough checks, things already do not look good for the midfielder.



"I just had a talk with the doc. He'll have a scan tomorrow. At the moment it's not looking good," Arteta said after the game.



The Ghana international joined the English Premier League outfit last summer from Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid.



Although he had a bright start to life in the European country, various injury setbacks meant that Arsenal did not fully benefit from his quality in his debut season.



Last season, the 28-year-old made 33 appearances across all competitions and provided three assists in the process