Thomas Partey's father opens up on conversation between him and son before Nigeria-Ghana clash in Abuja

Sports News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Thomas Partey’s father, Jacob Partey has revealed his son promised to score against Nigeria in Abuja to make Ghanaians proud.



The Black Stars held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw which secured them a spot at the Mundial in Qatar this year's after qualifying with 1-1 aggregate.



Arsenal star Thomas Partey opened the scoring of the decisive game after 10 minutes at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.



Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong converted a penalty to draw the Super Eagles level after a VAR decision in the 22nd minute.



Speaking to Angel TV, Mr. Jacob Partey disclosed his son told him he was going to register his name on the scoresheet and help Ghana secure qualification to Qatar.



“I called my son (Thomas) when I heard on the news that the lights at the stadium in Abuja were off, he assured me that everything will be fine."



“I then prayed for him, that God should be with him. He responds to me that he was going to score and make us proud." He concluded.



Ghana has been paired against Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic in group H of the 2022 World Cup to be staged in Qatar.