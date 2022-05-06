Thomas Partey's Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta sign new contract

Sports News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Mikel Arteta signs contract renewal at Arsenal



Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has committed his future to the 13-time English Premier League champions for the next three years.



Arteta took over as Gunners boss at the end of 2019 from Unai Emery . Under Arteta, Arsenal have seen a turnaround are now in contention to grab a Champions League spot in Premier League.



The manager of Black Stars deputy captain, Thomas Partey will be staying at Arsenal until the end of the 2024-25 season.



Arsenal announced a double managerial deal on Friday morning, with women's boss Jonas Eidevall also agreeing a new contract.



"When I spoke to Josh [Kroenke] he could see the club at the same point and he wanted to take the club the way I wanted to do it. So everything that he’s said, and that Stan [Kroenke] has said when I’ve been together with both of them, they’ve always delivered.



“We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams. In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League.



"We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments, generate even more connection with our fans, improve the atmosphere at the Emirates, be able to recruit top, top talent and the best people for this club to drive this project to that level,” Arteta said after signing a contract renewal.



