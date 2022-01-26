Thomas Partey rushed to Arsenal as if he knew Ghana was going to be knocked out - Freda Prempeh

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Member of Parliament for Tano North constituency, Dr. Freda Prempeh has taken a swipe at the Black Stars players over their abysmal performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Ghana suffered its worst-ever Africa Cup of Nations since 1963 as the Black Stars exited the competition from the group stages without winning a single game in a group that had Comoros, Gabon and Morocco.



Commenting on Ghana’s performance on the floor of Parliament, Freda Prempeh said that the players were not committed on the field of play.



She complained about Thomas Partey’s commitment to the course of the country, opining that he was in a hurry to leave Cameroon to join his club Arsenal.



“The ranking member spoke about poor management, poor preparation, and poor selection of players but I will add poor commitment by the players. We didn’t see that zeal in our players. Is agreed that we have very skillful players who play in different teams and countries and we only assemble them together when we have a tournament.”



“The day we lost to Comoros, that very night Partey flew from Cameroon to go and join his team Arsenal. That tells you a story that even when he was playing on the pitch, he was just making sure that he won’t hurt himself so that he can return to Arsenal as if he knew we were going to lose the game,” she said on the floor on Parliament on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.