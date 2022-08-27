Thomas Partey ruled out of Arsenal's game against Fulham

Sports News of Saturday, 27 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey, will be missing Arsenal's game against Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on matchday four of the 2022/2023 English Premier League.



The Black Stars deputy captain, who has started all games for the Gunners in the new season, has been ruled out alongside Ukraine international, Oleksandr Zinchenko.



Thomas Partey, according to official communication from Arsenal, has been ruled out of the game after picking up a tight injury in training on Friday, August 26, 2026.



Oleksandr Zinchenko, on the other hand, is out because of precautionary messages as the doctors continue to examine him.



"Oleksandr Zinchenko is left out as a precaution due to a slight sprain to his left knee. Thomas Partey misses out due to a tight right thigh from Friday’s training session. Both will continue to be assessed," Arsenal tweeted.



