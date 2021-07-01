Thomas Partey reveals why he switched from jersey No. 18 to 5

Sports News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana star Thomas Partey has revealed the reason behind his decision to change his jersey number at Arsenal.



Partey has switched from 18 to his favourite 5.



The 28-year-old wears the same number for the Black Stars and used it during his successful time at Atletico Madrid.



"I like the No.5 because it’s one of the most important numbers in the team and it is also a lucky number for me,’ he told Arsenal’s official website upon confirmation of the change.



"It’s the number’s I’ve worn for the past few years, so for me it’s one of the best numbers."



Asked earlier this month how he rated his first season with the Gunners, Partey told Ghana’s TV3: "Well I think everybody has seen it, there’s been ups and downs.



‘We’ve had good times and bad times, but this is my first season and I think I had to adapt to how they play, get used to my teammates.



"I think now I’m getting used to them and I know with hard work everything will be okay for the next season.



‘Of course, it’s not easy. The Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world and if you want to be there you have to be able to do everything well. So I like this challenge and I’m ready to do everything."



Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid last year October for 50 million euros.