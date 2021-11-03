Thomas Partey repaying Arsenal's faith as unbeaten run continues

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey is repaying English giants Arsenal the £45million paid to bring him to London, as his unbeaten run in the Premier League stretches back to April.



After missing the opening three games of the season, all of which the Gunners lost, his comeback has been key to their rise on the table.



The Gunners have climbed from relegation places to the top six of the Premier League.



The Ghanaian is proving to be manager Mikel Arteta's vital piece in the puzzle, and he is turning out to be the leader on the field.



His man of the match performance against Aston Villa, coupled by his stalwart display against Leicester on the role gave the Gunners back to back victories for the second time this season.



The last time Arsenal lost a game in the Premier League with Partey in the middle of the park was back in April, when they lost to Everton 1-0.



His first campaign was ruined by injuries and the bad luck seemed to continue when he began the season with another setback, but his return to fitness has shown he is the man that makes the difference.



