Thomas Partey reacts to 'enjoyable' victory against Norwich City

Sports News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey enjoyed Arsenal's victory over Norwich City after the Gunners thrashed the Canneries on Boxing day.



The AFCON-bound player starred as Arsenal thumped Norwich 5-0 to make it five wins on a row.



"It is very enjoyable, I enjoy a lot playing with them," he told Arsenal Media.



"They are good talents, a lot of people around that can play with them and they have a lot of quality in front of goal and they can score at any time, so it is a joyful moment playing with them.



Thomas Parety will be leaving London to join his Black Stars teammates on January 3, 2021, as preparations for AFCON 2021 continues.



The 28-year-old believes Arsenal players are buying into the philosophy of Mikel Arteta and are also building a strong mentality.



"We feel very happy. This is a game we really enjoyed. We have had a couple of games now where the team is doing very well and performing and I think this is what we have to keep doing," continued the Ghanaian.



"I think we are working harder, we are doing what we have to do, everyone is playing their role very well and that is the mentality that the coach wants us to play with and enjoy one the field and that is what we are doing."