Thomas Partey puts up fine display in Arsenal's defeat to Man City

Sports News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey was in excellent form on Saturday afternoon when Arsenal suffered a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City.



The London-based club locked horns with the English Premier League defending champions today to battle for crucial points.



In a game where Thomas Partey started in midfield, Arsenal had a bright start and took the lead through teenage sensation Bukayo Saka in the 31st minute.



Although the Gunners will hold onto the lead at the break, the team could not cruise to victory.



Riyad Mahrez converted a penalty kick in the 57th minute to restore parity for Manchester City before a late equalizer from midfielder Pedri handed the Citizens a 2-1 win at the end of the game.



Thomas Partey, 28, lasted the full duration of today’s contest and his form is a good sign for Ghana as the Black Stars prepare for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



The midfielder is set to travel to Doha, Qatar, this weekend to join his teammates in camp.



