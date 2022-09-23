Thomas Partey pulls out of Brazil game after injury

Sports News of Friday, 23 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been withdrawn from the Ghana squad to face Brazil after picking an injury in the warm-up.



The deputy Black Stars skipper was named in the starting but has been pulled out of the squad after picking an injury in the pre-game warm up.



He has been replaced by Real Mallorca midfielder, Baba Iddrisu.



