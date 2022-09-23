You are here: HomeSports2022 09 23Article 1629230

Sports News of Friday, 23 September 2022

www.ghanaweb.com

Thomas Partey pulls out of Brazil game after injury

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been withdrawn from the Ghana squad to face Brazil after picking an injury in the warm-up.

The deputy Black Stars skipper was named in the starting but has been pulled out of the squad after picking an injury in the pre-game warm up.

He has been replaced by Real Mallorca midfielder, Baba Iddrisu.

