Thomas Partey picks up injury in Arsenal defeat at Crystal Palace

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana deputy captain Thomas Partey suffered a possible hamstring injury during Arsenal's Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Monday night.



After 75 minutes, the midfielder was replaced by Albert Sambi Lokonga after complaining of an injury.



Partey failed to impress as Palace cruised to a 3-0 victory at Selhurst Park, extending their unbeaten run to six games.



Partey's compatriot, Jordan Ayew put up an outstanding show. The attacker extended the Eagles' lead in the 24th minute after Jean-Philippe Mateta startled Arsenal with the opener



Denmark defender Joachim Andersen, who assisted Mateta's goal, provided another assist, this time finding Jordan with a wonderful pass from his own half.



Ayew controlled beautifully and produced a superb finish to beat Aaron Ramsdale. The striker's celebration demonstrated his relief at finally scoring.



Jordan’s first goal for both club and country in 2022 and he will hope to score more in the coming games.



Jeffrey Schlupp, another Ghanaian who played in the contest, performed admirably.



His versatility aided Palace's victory over the Gunners, who came into the game as heavy favorites after winning seven of their previous eight games.



Ghana President Akufo-Addo was there at the stadium to cheer on the three players.



Arsenal is battling for a spot in the top four and cannot afford to lose one of its greatest players.



They'll be hoping Partey's injury isn't serious enough to keep him out of their next game against Brighton on Saturday.